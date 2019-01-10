Louisiana Church's Chicken customer brandished gun after restaurant got her order wrong, police say

A Louisiana woman was arrested after allegedly brandishing a gun and vandalizing a Church’s Chicken fast food restaurant after her order wasn’t correct.

Vilette Hammond, 31, reportedly became irate after the Church’s Chicken in Terrytown, Louisiana, didn’t get her order right and she was denied a refund when she returned to the fast food joint the next day without a receipt, Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office spokesman Capt. Jason Rivarde told The Times-Picayune.

Hammond allegedly confronted the female employee who took her order and started a fight Tuesday. Other employees managed to break up the fight and locked Hammond out of the restaurant, officials said.

However, Hammond’s belongings, including her wallet, were still inside the restaurant. When employees refused to let her back inside, Hammond allegedly retrieved a blue gun from her car and broke the drive-thru window, according to The Times-Picayune.

“She threatened to shoot up the place,” Rivarde said.

When law enforcement arrived at the restaurant, Hammond was still outside with the firearm, officials said.

Hammond faces multiple charges, including aggravated assault with a firearm, simple battery and simple criminal damage to property, according to court records.

Terrytown is a suburb of New Orleans.