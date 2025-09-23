Las Vegas visitors shocked at 'crazy' costs, plus Costco's giant seasonal treat is back

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Welcome to the Fox News Lifestyle Newsletter. Check out these top headlines.

TOP 3:

VACATION SURPRISE: Las Vegas travelers report paying "crazy" prices for everything from coffees and cocktails to early hotel check-ins.

'PARTY FOR YOUR TASTE BUDS': A content creator shares her spaghetti recipe using cranberry sauce as a secret ingredient.

'SO YUMMY': A massive seasonal favorite is back on shelves at Costco and fans are celebrating its low price.

MORE IN LIFESTYLE

FALL GEAR – Long-sleeves, new running shoes and reflective vests are necessities when running in the fall. Continue reading…

CALLING ALL CROSSWORD PUZZLE LOVERS! – Play our Fox News daily crossword puzzle for free here! And not just one — check out the multiple offerings. See the puzzles...

FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Twitter

LinkedIn

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTERS

Fox News First



Fox News Opinion

Fox News Lifestyle

Fox News Autos

Fox News Health

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

Fox News

Fox Business

Fox Weather

Fox Sports

Tubi

WATCH FOX NEWS ONLINE

Fox News Go

STREAM FOX NATION