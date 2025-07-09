Lady Gaga's unusual signature drink gets mixed reactions online: 'Mayhem in a glass'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Lady Gaga's signature bar order is going viral this summer, prompting fans across the world to sip on the chic European drink that she swears by.

In a Vanity Fair YouTube video entitled "Lady Gaga Takes a Lie Detector Test," the pop star revealed that she drinks red wine in a somewhat unusual way.

"How do you order red wine at the bar?" the interviewer asked.

'FRIDGE CIGARETTE' IS GEN Z'S NEW DIET COKE OBSESSION THAT CONCERNS HEALTH EXPERTS

The singer responded, "With maraschino cherries and Diet Coke."

Her response passed the lie detector test. Though the interview was published in February, the drink order caused a stir on TikTok — and content creators have been trying it out as a summer refresher.

The drink is called a kalimotxo, or calimocho. It comes from the Basque Country of Spain.

In its most popular form, the cocktail consists of red wine mixed with cola, but some people are pairing it with lemon-lime soda or orange pop.

THIS BREAKFAST MISTAKE MAKES PEOPLE REACH FOR SUGARY SNACKS IN THE AFTERNOON

In a TikTok review, one creator said that "you can't really tell" the differing flavors of the Coke and red wine when mixed together.

"I don't know if I'd order it, but I'll probably finish this glass."

"The two together … kind of cancel each other out, both very subtle," she said.

"I don't know if I'd order it, but I'll probably finish this glass," the TikToker added.

Another content creator described the drink as a "boozy cherry Coke, but with rich tannins from the red wine."

"Will I be having it again? Absolutely not," the critic said.

"It's not completely foul, [but] it is mayhem in a glass."

SOME ALCOHOL CHOICES LIKE DRY RED WINE AND CLEAR LIQUOR ARE LESS HARMFUL THAN OTHERS, EXPERTS SAY

Reactions to the videos were varied, with some expressing interest in the drink while others remained cautious.

"Gaga definitely stole that idea from 16-year-old me when I was trying to fool my dad that I don't drink," one person joked.

"It tastes like sangria, very nice," another viewer wrote.

"I’m not a red wine girlie so it's a no for me," a third user said.

The drink wasn't new to everyone, though. Many Europeans confirmed that it's been a staple in bars across the continent, especially in the late 2000s.

"I met her backstage at the art rave in London and she told me back then that was her favorite drink," a Gaga fan wrote. "She ordered it when we were backstage."

"It's [a] normal drink in Eastern Europe," another person wrote.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

Fox News Digital spoke with celebrity brand strategist Laura Burkemper for her insights into the "Born This Way" singer's drink of choice.

Burkemper, based in St. Louis, Missouri, said Gaga's endorsement of the drink is "a bold brand expression."

"Gaga's embrace of this humble, equal-parts blend is on-brand for her: unexpected, boundary-pushing and rooted in reinvention," she observed.

She also noted that the drink's popularity is part of a trend for "nostalgic, low-effort drinks with global roots."

"Its global footprint underscores the drink's universal appeal as a casual, crowd-pleasing favorite," the brand expert said.

For more Lifestyle articles, visit foxnews.com/lifestyle

"In a world where luxury is often defined by exclusivity, the kalimotxo redefines it as confidence in unconventional taste – something Lady Gaga has always owned."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News Digital reached out to the Coca-Cola Company for comment.