Krispy Kreme unveils 'Conversation Doughnuts' for Valentine's Day amid rumored Sweethearts shortage

As the old saying goes, when one door closes, another box of doughnuts opens – or at least, it does in this case.

Ahead of Feb. 14, Krispy Kreme has rolled out a limited-edition menu of what they’ve dubbed “Conversation Doughnuts” – heart-shaped, iced pastries stamped with funny, flirty Valentine’s Day messages sure to sweeten up your special someone.

Keeping up with the times, Krispy Kreme has stamped the doughnuts with a slew of romantic slogans that are thoroughly 2019 – such as “DM ME,” “ALL THE FEELS,” “SO EXTRA,” – in addition to classic V-Day quips like “BE MINE” and “I [heart] YOU.”

“Finding the right word can be like, I don’t know….hard. But eating a doughnut is easy. So, we printed the right words on the doughnuts for you so you can’t mess this up,” said Dave Skena, chief marketing officer for Krispy Kreme Doughnuts, in an official press release on the news.

From Jan. 14 through Valentine’s Day, the single, coupled-up, and simply hungry doughnut-lovers of the world alike can score the sweet treats in cake batter, strawberries and Kreme, raspberry and chocolate flavors, as per the release.

In other snack-related V-Day headlines, there’s rumored to be a bit of a problematic shortage of the classic Sweethearts candy this year.

In March 2018, Necco, the parent company and maker of the iconic pastel heart-shaped candies, faced closure and had to file for bankruptcy when Spangler Candy Company stepped in to save them.

However, Spangler announced that due to “manufacturing” challenges, it is facing since acquiring the new brand — along with other candy favorites like Necco Wafers — a new batch of Sweethearts won’t be available until next year.

“We look forward to announcing the Sweethearts relaunch for the 2020 Valentine season,” Spangler said in a press release that has since been removed from the web.

All the more reason to dig into a festive doughnut, after all.

Fox News’ Michelle Gant contributed to this report.