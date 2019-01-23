Sweethearts candy likely to be in short supply for Valentine's Day

If you planned on giving your sweetheart a box of Sweethearts for Valentine’s Day, you may have to come up with a different idea.

The pastel heart-shaped candies with phrases like “Be Mine,” Cutie Pie” and “Love You” written on them are likely to be in short supply this year.

DISNEY WORLD REPORTEDLY USES A SECRET SHADE OF PAINT TO CAMOUFLAGE 'LESS THAN EXCITING' PARK ELEMENTS

Necco, the company that makes the themed candies, faced closure and had to file for bankruptcy in March 2018 until Spangler Candy Company stepped in to save them.

However, Spangler announced that due to “manufacturing” challenges its facing since acquiring the new brand, along with Necco Wafers, Sweethearts won’t be available until next year.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

“We look forward to announcing the Sweethearts relaunch for the 2020 Valentine season,” according to a press release.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

If you come across any Sweethearts for sale this year, they were made prior to the Necco factory closing in July 2018, so you may want to steer clear.

Instead, why not send your lover a box of donuts hand-delivered by a dancing cupid?