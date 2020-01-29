Kobe Bryant honored with special drink at California coffee shop

As basketball fans, players and celebrities mourn the tragic death of Kobe Bryant, one California coffee shop is paying a unique tribute to the late NBA legend and his daughter Gianna, who also died in the crash.

The Immigrant Son Caffé in Ventura is famous for a machine that co-owner Alessandro Tromba calls the "Ripple Maker,” which can print any image on to a cup of coffee using smart device app technology, Fox 11 reports.

According to Fox 11, the restaurant was “very busy” on Sunday when the news broke that Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter were among the nine people killed in the Calabasas helicopter crash, and heartbreak overwhelmed the café.

As communities across Southern California continue to mourn the tragedy, Tromba said customers have submitted “thousands of images” of Bryant and his daughter that they want featured on their coffee.

Tromba described the “sheer volume” of requests as an appropriate tribute to the incredible life and legacy of the perennial All-Star player.

On Sunday, Bryant, his daughter, and seven other people were killed after the helicopter they were riding in went down. Authorities continue to investigate the scene.

The National Transportation Safety Board revealed on Tuesday that the helicopter did not have a black box recorder.

The other people on board included Orange Country residents Sarah Chester and her daughter Payton Chester; college baseball coach John Altobelli, his wife, Keri Altobelli, daughter Alyssa Altobelli; basketball coach Christina Mauser, and the pilot, Ara Zobayan.

