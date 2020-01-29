Helicopter carrying Kobe Bryant, 8 others did not have terrain warning system: NTSB

The helicopter that crashed in the Los Angeles suburb of Calabasas on Sunday, killing Kobe Bryant, his daughter and seven others, lacked a terrain awareness system that could have warned the pilot that he was approaching a hillside, the National Transportation Safety Board said Tuesday, according to a report.

The pilot of the helicopter chartered by Bryant received special visual flight rules (VFR) during the flight because of intense fog, which allows pilots to navigate around the fog using landmarks instead of instrument flight rules (IFR) which would help pilots navigate through clouds, shortly before he crashed, the Los Angeles Times reported and NPR reported.

NTSB investigator Jennifer Homendy said the pilot had rapidly ascended to get out of a cloud bank and the helicopter was at 2,300 feet when it lost contact with air traffic control. It then descended at more than 2,000 feet per minute.

“We know that this was a high-energy impact crash, and the helicopter was in a descending left bank,” Homendy said.

The helicopter crashed on the hillside at an elevation of 1,085 feet, the Times reported. The plane was about 30 feet from clearing the land.

Homendy said the NTSB recommended the Terrain Awareness and Warning System (TAWS) be made standard on all helicopters, but the helicopter Bryant had charted, which he used regularly, didn’t legally need to have it, the Times reported.

The system would have sounded an alarm if the helicopter was approaching the ground.

She said the FAA “failed” to act on the recommendation, which the FAA disputed, citing the system is required on all helicopter ambulances, the Times reported.

After the NTSB’s recommendation following a 2004 crash that killed 10 people in the Gulf of Mexico, the FAA questioned whether the system could cause too many false alarms and distract the pilot since helicopters are allowed to fly close to the ground, FOX 5 in San Diego reported.

“Certainly, TAWS could have helped to provide information to the pilot on what terrain the pilot was flying in,” Homendy said, according to FOX 5.

Helicopter pilot and aviation lawyer Brian Alexander told FOX 5 it “wouldn’t necessarily have prevented the crash if this was a combination of a deteriorating weather situation and the pilot experiencing spatial disorientation. Your body is sensing something that isn’t happening. Another warning system screaming at you isn’t going to help.”

Investigators have not determined the cause of the crash yet and it’s unclear if TAWS would have made a difference.