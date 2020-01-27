Planters pausing Mr. Peanut death commercial in wake of Kobe Bryant death

The real-life death of NBA great Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna and seven others has derailed the spoofed death of Mr. Peanut.

PLANTERS KILLS OFF ICONIC MR. PEANUT MASCOT AHEAD OF SUPER BOWL

Last week the internet and social media were abuzz over a Planters ad campaign that depicted the monocled Mr. Peanut’s violent passing.

The commercial — which featured Wesley Snipes and Matt Walsh — showed the sometimes acerbic product mascot dying in a fiery car wreck.

That spot, set to air during the Super Bowl, was to be followed by a third-quarter commercial showing Mr. Peanut’s funeral.

Bryant died in a helicopter crash Sunday, en route from Burbank, Calif., to Thousand Oaks, Calif., for Gianna’s basketball game to be held at Bryant’s Mamba Sports Academy.

Out of respect for the tragedy, Planters put the brakes on its faux funeral.

“We are saddened by this weekend’s news and Planters has paused all campaign activities, including paid media, and will evaluate next steps through a lens of sensitivity to those impacted by this tragedy,” Planters representatives said Monday in a statement.

According to AdAge, it remains “unclear how the brand would proceed with its marketing strategy leading up to and during the Super Bowl.”

This article originally appeared on the New York Post.