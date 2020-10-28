Kentucky teen helps pay for elderly Kroger customer’s groceries

When this Kentucky teenager saw someone in need, he quickly stepped in to help.

Teo Jordan, 18, from Covington, Kentucky, was bagging groceries at Kroger recently when an elderly man was unable to pay for all his items, according to local news station WLWT 5.

“I just [saw] that he didn’t have enough money for all the groceries that he wanted,” Jordan told the station. “So the cashier told him to put some back so I just thought in my head I would give him this $35 so he could have all the food that he wants.”

According to WLWT, Jordan only recently started working at Kroger. The high school senior has also been helping out his family and saving up money to buy a car.

But when he saw someone in need, that was more important.

“Just treat people how you want to be treated, you know, always help out if somebody needs it,” Jordan told WLWT.

Jordan’s mom, Stephanie Burton, told the station that she’s glad her son was able to help the customer.

“He gave him a couple of extra meals that he probably didn’t have,” she said. “We just need to be human again.”

“I am proud of Teo,” she added. “I’m overwhelmed with joy. You try to instill in your kids right and wrong but you don’t know if they comprehend it, so yes I’m very proud.”

