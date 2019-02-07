Johnny Cash-themed restaurant opening in Nashville in late spring

If Kid Rock’s controversial steakhouse isn’t exactly your cup of tea, a Johnny Cash-themed restaurant and bar will soon be breaking ground in downtown Nashville.

Johnny Cash’s Kitchen & Saloon is scheduled to open directly next door to the Johnny Cash Museum later this spring, and serve “traditional Southern Meat and Three fare (with a little Soul Food tossed in for good measure),” according to a press release.

"I'm beyond thrilled to expand our extremely successful relationship with the Cash Estate through this ground-breaking food and beverage concept," said Bill Miller, the CEO of the ICON Entertainment Group, which also operates the Johnny Cash Museum, the Patsy Cline Museum and a number of other Nashville restaurants.

“It is a fitting tribute to bring this unique venue where families and friends may gather in a way that brings new life to the Cash family style of entertaining,” added Cathy Sullivan, a representative for the John R. Cash Trust, which is a partner in the project, per Taste of Country.

The recipes for the sprawling restaurant (the press release says the eatery will encompass 15,000 square feet) will be developed by local Nashville legend David Swett, whose family restaurant has operated in the city for 62 years, according to Rolling Stone.

The specific menu, however, has yet to be revealed, meaning it's much too early to confirm whether diners will be feasting on items with cutesy, Cash-themed names such as “Wings of Fire” or “A Boy Named Soup.”

News of the restaurant comes just one week after Cash’s former Nashville-area property on Old Hickory Lake in Hendersonville, Tenn., went on the market for $3.95 million.