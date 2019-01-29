Johnny Cash's former Tennessee property selling for $3.95 million

A couple of fortunate Johnny Cash fans might soon have the chance to walk the line – the property line – on a parcel of land once owned by the late music legend.

The four-and-a-half-acre property, where Cash and June Carter Cash lived together for 35 years until their deaths in 2003, has hit the market in Hendersonville, Tenn., for just over $3.95 million.

MOST EXPENSIVE HOME IN US, DUBBED 'BILLIONAIRE'S BUNKER,' SELLS FOR $238 MILLION

Fans and buyers, however, shouldn’t expect to find the Man in Black’s 14,000-square-foot home still sitting on the lot, as the house burned down in 2007 during renovations under a new owner. But a 546-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bathroom cabin – primarily used as June Carter Cash's wardrobe – remains standing, the Tennessean reported.

The property also features a pool, a tennis court, a guardhouse and a large garage. And the entire parcel is situated directly on Old Hickory Lake, according to a listing posted on Crye-Leike.

“There’s not another property with four-and-a-half acres and 1,000 feet of lake frontage,” listing agent Stan Peacock told the Tennessean. “And it’s got a dock.”

7 RED FLAGS TO LOOK FOR WHEN BUYING A HOME

Joy Valdez, a neighbor who spoke with Fox 17, says the site of Cash’s old home is still a tourist attraction, with buses passing by from time to time. She also admitted that the street’s history was a factor in purchasing her own home across the road.

"I drove down this street probably a little over 20 years ago and Johnny Cash was living in the house, and I just went 'Wow,'” Valdez said. “What a great street, the music history on the street.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Following Cash’s death, the property changed hands only a few times, most notably to Barry Gibb of the Bee Gees, who later sold the land to a Texas businessman intent on building an eating-disorder treatment facility.

The home was reportedly appraised at $1.14 million at the time of its last listing, the Tennessean reported in 2016.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.