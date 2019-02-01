'Slimeball': Restaurant patron wraps porterhouse in napkin, takes off without paying bill

A restaurant in Northern California has a serious beef with a diner who skipped out on the bill — after wrapping up his steak in a napkin for later.

Employees at the House of Beef in Oakdale say the unidentified man came into the restaurant on Tuesday, claiming he was waiting on three others to join him for dinner. After about an hour, however, he ordered himself a 20-ounce porterhouse and a lobster tail, and began eating.

Surveillance footage shows the man appear to enjoy at least part of his meal. But before taking a bite of the steak, he’s seen picking up the porterhouse and wrapping it into a napkin he stole from the bread basket.

Cameras also captured the man “looking very nervous and looking around making sure no one was watching him” during the incident before getting up from his seat and walking out on the bill, according to Christina Ingram, another server who shared the surveillance footage to Facebook.

"What type of person will take a steak and watch the juice drip off and then wrap it in a linen napkin?" asked server Denise Loya in an interview with Fox 40.

Loya also added that the man, who came in wearing a suit, looked like a “used-car salesman, or a bad real estate agent.”

“Slimeball,” she added.

In total, the diner walked out on a $56 meal — which included a 20-ounce beer along with the $26.95 steak and the $16.95 lobster tail.

Restaurant owner Steve Medlen has since filed a police report, though he says he isn’t as upset about the unpaid check as he is about the diner’s brazen act.

Loya added that it would be nice if the man fessed up, but she’s not holding out hope.

"[It would] be great if he would come in and pay his bill and apologize, but I highly doubt that’s going to happen,” she said.

Anyone with information as to the diner’s identity is encouraged to contact Oakdale police.