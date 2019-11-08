Oprah shares her 'Favorite Things' of 2019, is slightly less interested in truffle-infused 'things' than last year

It’s official. Oprah has 79 new favorite things.

Just as she does every year, Oprah Winfrey has revealed a list of all the holiday presents she wouldn’t mind finding under her seat during the taping of a syndicated talk show.

“I'm pleased to report we survived to touch, try on, sniff, fall in love with, and narrow down a vast array of goodies until we were left with what I believe are the perfect presents of 2019,” reads a message from Oprah on her magazine's website, just above an array of gifts divided into sections for “beauty,” “cozy,” “foodies,” “stylish,” “tech,” “for the kitchen,” “for the family” and “for the pets.”

Among the 79 ideas — and one online exclusive, that Oprah allegedly added at the last minute — are a couple of items from Oprah’s buddies, including a beauty kit from Lady Gaga’s Haus Laboratories ($96), a Samsonite backpack from Sarah Jessica Parker’s line ($245, before an Oprah-exclusive discount) and — and this is the online-exclusive gift — Michelle Obama’s “Becoming: A Guided Journal for Discovering Your Voice” ($13.99).

The rest of her gift ideas run the gamut from electronics (she’s liking the $250 Beats Powerbeats Pro wireless headphones and the latest $799 Apple Watch) to cocktail-making tools (a “Premium Cocktail and Margarita Machine” for $350, along with “alcohol-infusion vessels” for $70 apiece) and every fancy thing in between.

The media mogul has apparently toned down her love for all-things truffle-flavored, however, as there’s been a marked decrease in truffle-infused items since last year’s “Favorite Things” list. (In 2018, Oprah included truffle-flavored popcorn, truffle-flavored hot sauce, truffle-flavored ketchup and mustard, truffle-flavored mac and cheese, and a truffle-flavored pasta kit. This year, only a truffle-infused hot sauce and a different “luxury truffle tray” for making truffle-flavored pasta with truffle sauce and truffle oil.)

Oprah also revealed her plans, or some of them, for the upcoming holiday season.

“Our gathering is mellow and fun and exactly how I want to wind down the year,” she wrote, right after explaining this year’s Christmas brunch.

“Personally, I delight in Christmas Day, when we do a brunch buffet of everything from fresh blueberry muffins to shakshuka, which is sort of like huevos rancheros with a Tunisian passport.”

But obviously, she forgot to mention there will also be several infused, machine-made cocktails on that table, along with a plate of pasta absolutely reeking of truffle.