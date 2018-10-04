Italian winery loses 8,000 gallons of prosecco in tank overflow

Prosecco lovers, shield your eyes: An overfilled silo at an Italian winery led to an explosive 8,000 gallon eruption of the sparkling wine from a tank.

Last week, a worker at L’enoteca Zanardo Giussano winery in Conegliano, Treviso, filmed six seconds of the dramatic, cascading explosion on his phone and shared it to Facebook, where it has since gone viral, Newsweek reports.

Garnering over 1.2 million views and sparking nearly a thousand comments, fans of the brunch time bubbly largely mourned the loss of the wine.

“I would grab as many containers, bottles, bags, cups and the report would be 'Shane died doing what he loved the most' attempting to drink a 100,000 liter bottle of wine,” a lamenter named Shane said.

“Noooooo,” another commenter agreed.

“If only we could have been there, with empty glasses at hand,” one chimed in.

According to CBS News, the eruption was caused by an accidental overfilling of one of the silos.

Demand for prosecco is skyrocketing in the U.S., where the fizzy white wine accounts for 20 percent of all sparkling wine sales, which are expected to reach 50 million bottles by 2020, Forbes reports.