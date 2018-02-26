15 Celebrity-Owned Alcohol Brands
Blackened American Whiskey: MetallicaIn 2018, Metallica announced a partnership with distiller Dave Pickerell to release Blackened American Whiskey, named after a song from their 1988 album "…And Justice for All." During the aging process, the whiskey blend is also inundated with low-frequency tomes — from Metallica's own music — as it reportedly "enhances the molecular interaction and ultimately the finish of the whiskey."Lion & Lamb Communicationshttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/Metallica20Whisky.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Aviation Gin: Ryan ReynoldsThe actor, writer, and producer acquired ownership of Aviation Gin in February 2018, and says anyone who thinks all gin tastes the same is mistaken. “Aviation is in a completely different league,” said Reynolds in a press release issued shortly after he acquired the brand.Aviation Ginhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/9820d308-ryan-reynolds.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Sauza 901: Justin TimberlakeNamed for "the time when the night gets interesting," Sauza 901 debuted in 2014. In describing his luxury tequila, Timberlake said the symbiotic relationship between tequila and limes is now obsolete.Reutershttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/8aba0b62-justin-timberlake.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Backstage Whiskey- Darius RuckerThis country rock star and owner of Forbidden—his older bourbon brand—gives fans even more to celebrate with Backstage Whiskey. Now they can party to Rucker’s music with his liquor.Image courtesy of Reutershttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/darius-rucker.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
D'Ussé Cognac- Jay-ZWhen the rapper visited the Chateau in 2011 to taste samples, Billboard reported it was clear Jay-Z was “an obvious fan of Cognac.” So he helped develop a luxury Cognac, D'Ussé, to give fans a taste of the exceptional.Image courtesy of Reutershttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/5a13810b-jayz.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Old Whiskey River- Willie NelsonA tribute to his 1978 hit song, Whiskey River, this 86 proof small-batch bourbon is handcrafted in Bardstown, Kentucky to Nelson’s taste. Each bottle comes with a Willie Nelson guitar pick.Image courtesy of Reutershttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/willie-nelson.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Miraval- Angelina Jolie and Brad PittThe former couple doesn’t just own a wine brand, but a whole vineyard in the South of France. Though wine lovers and Brangelina lovers alike feared the sale of their vineyard upon their separation, they still own the estate together.Image courtesy of Reutershttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/angelina-and-brad.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
DeLeon- SeanRapper Sean Combs, aka P. Diddy, joined Diageo, a leader in beverage alcohol, to purchase DeLeon, which had launched in 2009 to Hollywood and U.S. music elites. Combs also owns The Blue Flame agency, which "has collaborated with Diageo in marketing Ciroc ultra-premium vodka in the U.S. since 2007," according to a press release.Image courtesy of Reutershttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/f0bd7bbd-p-diddy.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Casamigos Tequila- George ClooneyWhen George Clooney, Rande Gerber, and Michael Meldman designed Casamigos Tequila, they did so out of a desire to consume the best tequila possible and intended to share it with their family and friends only. Creating wealth and success beyond their wildest expectations, the three sold Casamigos to Diageo for $1 billion.Image courtesy of Reutershttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/clooney.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Virginia Black- DrakeWith Drake’s Virginia Black Decadent American Whiskey, all one needs is “one sip and woo!” according to his father in the product's commercial. The rapper partnered with spirits producer and entrepreneur Brent Hocking to produce this aged Bourbon whiskey. And for those who love the partners' vision to redefine whiskey, there's good news: anyone can invest in the brand.Image courtesy of Virginia Blackhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/drake-virginia-black.png?ve=1&tl=1
Conjure Cognac- ChrisIn 2009, the rapper, partnering with Kim Birkedal Hartmann, founded the luxury liquor brand. According to Liquor.com, Ludacris enjoys drinking Conjure Cognac with a splash of cola.Image courtesy of Reutershttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/ludacris.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Diving into Hampton Water- Bon JoviIn January, rock star Bon Jovi dove into the wine industry with his new premium rosé wine. Partnered with acclaimed French winemaker, Gerard Bertrand, the two plan to launch their wine just before Spring 2018.Image courtesy of Reutershttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/bon-jovi.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Malibu Red- Ne-YoThe R&B siniger-song writer helped launch this refreshing and smooth rum in 2012, and it's been on the market since.Image courtesy of Reutershttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/neyo.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Mmmhops- HansonFans may know them for their MMMBops, but now everyone can get to know their Mmmhops. The Hanson Brothers launched their flagship beer, Mmmhops, in 2013 and give away a free song with every bottle.Image courtesy of Reutershttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/hanson-brothers.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Skinnygirl- Bethenny FrankelBethenny Frankel’s Skinnygirl alcoholic beverage collection offers low-calorie alcohol options with a high-quality taste. Since 2012, Frankel’s Skinnygirl has offered a sundry collection of alcohol with enough options to stock a guilt-free bar.Image courtesy of Reutershttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/db9fc370-bethenny-frankel.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Dreaming Tree Wines- Dave MatthewsDave Matthews believes any lover of down-to-earth yet quality wines will love his Dreaming Tree Wines. Partnered with Sean McKenzie, the two have been producing their quality wines since 2011.Image courtesy of Reutershttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/dave-matthews.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
