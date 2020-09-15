Instagram chef Salt Bae opening new Boston restaurant, gets mixed reactions online

The coronavirus has been tough on restaurants across the country, but at least this Instagram chef seems to be making it work.

On Monday, the Instagram celebrity known as Salt Bae announced that he would be opening a restaurant in Boston this weekend.

“Please wish me good luck for grand opening Nusr-Et Bostonus [sic] this weekend,” he wrote on Instagram.

Nusr-Et Boston will be Salt Bae’s 16th restaurant location around the world and his third location in the U.S., according to the restaurant’s website.

The other two Nusr-Et locations in the U.S. are in Miami and New York City.

According to the Boston Globe, Salt Bae’s newest location will be near Boston’s Back Bay and Bay Village neighborhoods.

Salt Bae -- whose name is Nusret Gökçe -- became famous for videos that show him slicing, chopping and seasoning meats with flair. His Instagram account currently has more than 30 million followers.

Salt Bae, originally from Turkey, founded his first steakhouse in 2010, according to the Nusr-Et website.

After Salt Bae posted about his new restaurant location in Boston, the viral chef got mixed reactions on social media. Several people, including Italy’s national football team manager Roberto Mancini and food vlogger Mr. Taster, wished Salt Bae luck in the comments of his post.

Several fans posted about their excitement for the new restaurant on Twitter, with one person saying the new restaurant “is the best news of 2020.”

However, others were less-than-thrilled.

One person wrote: “People in a position to should support restaurants in any way they feel comfortable (as long as they respect the safety of the staff), but holy s--t do I have opinions about the people who decide to spend any of their restaurant budget on the new Salt Bae restaurant in Boston.”

Someone else said: “I would rather gargle bleach than go to this s--theads restaurant.”

