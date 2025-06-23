Ingredient in common kitchen herbs could target Alzheimer's, but don't change any recipes just yet

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Experts believe they've identified a chemical compound in certain herbs that could help mitigate or prevent Alzheimer's disease — but before anyone makes a run for the spice rack, there are a few catches.

In a study published in the journal Antioxidants earlier this year, researchers from the Scripps Research Institute identified a compound called carnosic acid, which is prevalent in rosemary and sage.

The compound could prove therapeutic for neurodegenerative disorders, including Alzheimer's disease, the experts concluded.

Carnosic acid contains "striking antioxidant [and] anti-inflammatory properties," the researchers wrote in the findings.

Scripps Research postdoctoral associate Piu Banerjee and board-certified neurologist Dr. Stuart Lipton, based in California, spoke with Fox News Digital about the results.

"In this study, we observed that administering this drug to mice that had advanced Alzheimer's-like disease significantly improved the number of neurons, as well as the number of synapses or connections between the brain cells," the team said.

The experts added, "It also reduced inflammation that is caused by the current anti-amyloid antibody therapies. We also observed an improvement in the learning and memory behavior of the mice that received the drug."

Banerjee and Lipton also noted that carnosic acid is a "prodrug," meaning it's inactive at first — but once it enters the body, it's activated by oxidative and inflammatory stress.

"It specifically targets cells undergoing oxidative and inflammatory stress, without affecting the healthy, normal brain cells," Banerjee said.

"This further makes it a safe option for therapeutics."

The experts agreed that carnosic acid could potentially improve the inflammation that generally occurs in most aging brains.

There are cautions, however.

Courtney Kloske, director of scientific engagement for the Chicago-based Alzheimer's Association, told Fox News Digital that studies based on a mouse model of Alzheimer's can be helpful but are not conclusive.

There is insufficient clinical evidence to recommend rosemary and sage as a standard therapy.

"Models are important in helping us understand the basic biology of the disease, but we need human studies in representative populations for ideas to be fully validated," Kloske said.

"Therefore, while these are intriguing findings, more research is needed to understand the impacts and outcomes of these compounds on people living with, or at risk for, Alzheimer's."

Cooking sage and rosemary won't provide the full anti-inflammatory effects, Banerjee and Lipton stressed.

"Critically, one cannot take sufficient herbs safely to produce the same effect as our new drug," Banerjee said.

The study, funded in part by the National Institutes of Health, did have some limitations, the researchers acknowledged.

Kloske advised that, at this point, "no one should consume these herbs (or carnosic acid) to prevent or treat Alzheimer's or other cognitive impairment."

Dr. Lee Murray, a neurologist in Jackson, Tennessee, echoed Kloske's concerns.

"Before patients start incorporating rosemary and sage in every dish they eat, we need to remember these studies are pre-clinical," Murray told Fox News Digital.

"Currently, there is insufficient clinical evidence to recommend rosemary and sage as a standard therapy for Alzheimer's dementia."

Murray, however, said the data "is encouraging" and opens the door to additional pathways for potential therapeutics.

Banerjee said she hopes that "our drug will start human clinical trials soon."

She added, "If it proves to be effective, it will be a great new drug for those suffering from Alzheimer's … From the results of our animal studies, we are cautiously optimistic for its success in human clinical trials."