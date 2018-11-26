'Inchworm bandits' filmed crawling on restaurant floor steal hundreds of dollars

A group of thieves, dubbed the “inchworm bandits” for their bizarre MO, stole hundreds of dollars from a Texas restaurant on Sunday.

The three burglars broke into Piggy’s Kitchen and Bar in Houston after hours, crawling along the floor in what appears to be an attempt to avoid the cameras.

The three hooded bandits smashed the front window of the business and then made their way through the dining room and behind the bar, not standing up until they reached the kitchen, Click 2 Houston reports.

“The staff has taken to calling them the 'inchworm bandits,'” restaurant manager Christopher Grinnell told Click 2 Houston. “They're inch-worming their way across my dining room floor, all the way to the kitchen."

The thieves made off with $450, tip money for the servers who worked over the weekend. They also caused an estimated $2,000 worth of damage.

This is the third time Piggy’s has been broken into. The last time, the thieves used a sledgehammer and crowbar to get inside, and then stole about five bottles of tequila.

Police are investigating the latest robbery to see if the burglars are the same as the ones who committed a similar crime at Mister Gattis Pizza last week.