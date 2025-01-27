Coca-Cola announces new Orange Cream flavor: 'Iconic and nostalgic taste'

Coca-Cola is debuting a new flavor – and it's got a hint of citrus in it.

Coca-Cola Orange Cream will be available nationwide starting Feb. 10, the Atlanta-based soda company announced on Monday morning.

Described as "the delicious taste of Coca-Cola infused with refreshing orange and smooth, creamy vanilla flavors," Coca-Cola Orange Cream will also be available in a Zero Sugar version.

"Coca-Cola Orange Cream was developed in direct response to consumer demand for the iconic and nostalgic taste of orange cream," the Coca-Cola Co. said in a news release.

Coca-Cola has debuted more than two dozen variants of the drink since the release of Diet Coke in 1983, according to the company's website.

Most of the various flavors that have come about since the turn of the century have been discontinued, including Coca-Cola Orange Vanilla and Coca-Cola with Coffee, although others like Coca-Cola Zero Sugar and Coca-Cola Cherry have been a fixture on store shelves.

The Spiced flavor was discontinued in September, just months after it was introduced to consumers, "to introduce an exciting new flavor in 2025," a Coca-Cola spokesperson told FOX Business at the time.

Shortly before last week's inauguration, Coca-Cola Co. chair and CEO James Quincey presented President Donald Trump with a special bottle of Diet Coke.

"A limited quantity of Diet Coke bottles commemorating the 47th President of the United States – which will not be available for sale – will be distributed to the White House, as well as inauguration events," the Coca-Cola Co. said on its website.

Trump's affinity for Diet Coke is well-known.

The White House brought back the Diet Coke button for Trump to easily order his favorite drink from the Oval Office, Fox News previously reported.

The red button, hidden in a wooden box and was used by Trump during his first term, was again spotted on the desk at the Oval Office after Trump was sworn in a week ago, The Wall Street Journal reported.