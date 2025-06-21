Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Pentagon

How a Papa Johns pizza surge near the Pentagon tipped off social media before Trump's decisive Iran strike

The Pentagon Pizza Report detected 'HIGH' pizza traffic an hour before the US military action against Iranian nuclear sites

Alexandra Koch By Alexandra Koch Fox News
Published
close
BREAKING: US launches attack against Iranian nuclear sites Video

BREAKING: US launches attack against Iranian nuclear sites

Fox News chief political anchor Bret Baier reports on the announcement from the Trump administration.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Pentagon Pizza Report, a social media account that claimed to have accurately predicted Israel’s initial June 12 military strikes on Iran, posted that local pizza traffic near the Pentagon was "HIGH" within an hour of the U.S. launching attacks against Iranian nuclear sites Saturday night.

President Donald Trump announced on Truth Social the U.S. military completed an attack on three Nuclear sites in Iran, including Fordow, Natanz and Isfahan. 

"A full payload of BOMBS was dropped on the primary site, Fordow," the president wrote in the post. "Thank you for your attention to this matter."

Map showing Iran's primary nuclear facilities

A map shows where Iran's most important nuclear facilities are situated. (Fox News/FDD)

US TROOPS IN THE MIDDLE EAST COULD FACE INCREASED THREATS AMID IRAN CONFLICT: ‘IRREPARABLE DAMAGE’

Less than an hour before the announcement, the account said "HIGH activity is being reported at the closest Papa Johns to the Pentagon."

Account administrators added Freddie's Beach Bar, a restaurant and bar near the Pentagon that has also been previously used as an indicator of impending military action, was reporting abnormally low activity levels for a Saturday night.

"Classic indicator for potential overtime at the Pentagon," the account wrote.

TRUMP PROMISES TO RESPOND WITH 'FULL STRENGTH AND MIGHT' OF US MILITARY IF IRAN ATTACKS AMERICA

Following the president's announcement on Truth Social, the account posted a simple, "Thank you for your attention to this matter," echoing the wording in Trump's post.

About half an hour before Trump's address to the nation, the pizza account noted there was a "HUGE traffic surge" at the Domino's closest to MacDill Air Force Base, home of CENTCOM, as of about 9:36 p.m. eastern time.

President Trump Delivers Address To Nation On Iran Military Operation

US Vice President JD Vance, from left, US President Donald Trump, Marco Rubio, US secretary of state, and Pete Hegseth, US secretary of defense, during an address to the nation in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC, US, on Saturday, June 21, 2025. Trump said the US military struck three sites in Iran on Saturday, marking the first American involvement in direct attacks against Iranian nuclear assets in its conflict with Israel.  (Carlos Barria/Reuters/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

During the address, the president warned Iranian officials future attacks would come, if they did not "make peace."

Alexandra Koch is a breaking news writer for Fox News Digital. Prior to joining Fox News, Alexandra covered breaking news, crime, religion, and the military in the southeast.