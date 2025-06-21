How a Papa Johns pizza surge near the Pentagon tipped off social media before Trump's decisive Iran strike

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Pentagon Pizza Report, a social media account that claimed to have accurately predicted Israel’s initial June 12 military strikes on Iran, posted that local pizza traffic near the Pentagon was "HIGH" within an hour of the U.S. launching attacks against Iranian nuclear sites Saturday night.

President Donald Trump announced on Truth Social the U.S. military completed an attack on three Nuclear sites in Iran, including Fordow, Natanz and Isfahan.

"A full payload of BOMBS was dropped on the primary site, Fordow," the president wrote in the post. "Thank you for your attention to this matter."

Less than an hour before the announcement, the account said "HIGH activity is being reported at the closest Papa Johns to the Pentagon."

Account administrators added Freddie's Beach Bar, a restaurant and bar near the Pentagon that has also been previously used as an indicator of impending military action, was reporting abnormally low activity levels for a Saturday night.

"Classic indicator for potential overtime at the Pentagon," the account wrote.

Following the president's announcement on Truth Social, the account posted a simple, "Thank you for your attention to this matter," echoing the wording in Trump's post.

About half an hour before Trump's address to the nation, the pizza account noted there was a "HUGE traffic surge" at the Domino's closest to MacDill Air Force Base, home of CENTCOM, as of about 9:36 p.m. eastern time.

During the address, the president warned Iranian officials future attacks would come, if they did not "make peace."