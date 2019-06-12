Waitress charges patron extra $11 surcharge for being annoying

A waitress charged a customer an extra $11 after he reportedly gave her a hard time during her shift.

The Bar Eguzki waitress in the Basque Country in Northern Spain presented the cheeky surcharge to the man, along with the phrase “Por tocar los cojones,” which literally translates to “for touching testicles” or, more colloquially, for being annoying to someone, The Local reported.

According to Publico newspaper, the customer, Fernando, had ordered a round of drinks for a modest $14. However, when his bill was presented to him, there was $11 added, along with the note.

The bill was shared on social media with people calling the waitress “great” and responding with a variety of laughing emojis and gifs.

However, after the surcharge was shared online, it was revealed to be a joke between the waitress and the customer, who was actually her boss.

"He's one of the gang, who likes to make jokes," says Anka, the Basque-Romanian waitress who came up with the idea for the joke receipt,

Though it was just a joke between friends, Anka told the newspaper that her boss did pay the bill in full.

“Yes, he paid the extra!” confirmed Anka to Publico newspaper. “It was the most well-spent money of his life.”