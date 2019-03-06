Historic Philadelphia restaurant selling pound cake cheesesteak leaves social media users confused

Cheesesteak on two slices of pound cake — genius idea or just disgusting?

Philadelphia restaurant Joe’s Steaks and Soda Shop announced it will be offering a cheesesteak placed between two slices of Stock’s Bakery pound cake — mashing together two of the city’s favorite foods.

“IT’S FINALLY HERE!! Stocks pound cake cheesesteak special every Tuesday in March!!” the shop posted on its social media pages.

Social media followers weren’t so on board with the idea.

“Just because you can doesn’t mean you should,” one person tweeted, while another wrote, “April fools Is still a few weeks out.”

One user said they should “at least take off the chocolate icing” placed on top of the pound cake.

“This is cake abuse,” another person wrote on Twitter.

“Why did God let this happen?” someone commented.

Some fans seemed to like the bizarre matchup, saying the temporary menu item was the “Philly-ist thing.”

“Other than the pickles, that looks great,” a user said.

Another wrote, “I hate cheesesteaks but I want to try that.”

This isn’t the first time Joe’s Steaks, previously known as Chink’s until it underwent a name change in 2013, rolled out the pound cake cheesesteak. The shop announced last May that it was adding the weird food combo to its menu to mark its 70th anniversary, Eater reported.

The shop has been known for some of Philadelphia’s best cheesesteaks since 1949 -- like the cheesesteak on a pretzel bun.