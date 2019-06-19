'Ham hammock' debuts for backyard barbecue season

If you’re prone to hamming it up around family and friends, you won’t want to arrive at the next backyard barbecue without this hilarious hammock in hand.

Just in time for the summer season, The Honey Baked Ham Company has rolled out a ham-inspired hammock — which would make for an ideal nook for an after-dinner outdoor rest.

“Who wouldn’t want to take a summer nap wrapped in giant slice of ham?” reps for the food retailer wondered in a press release obtained by Fox News. “The Ham Hammock is perfect for lazy summer days lounging by the pool, in the backyard…or whenever you’re eating ham.”

Fittingly, the $25 item will be available for purchase online as of June 21 — the first day of summer.

Though the punny knickknack is sure to elicit groans from some, other social media commenters found the Ham Hammock to be delightful.

“Y’all are geniuses” one Twitter user approved.

