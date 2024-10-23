Halloween-themed cocktail recipe has a twist to make your spooky party festive

With Halloween approaching, many Americans will be celebrating the spooky holiday by hosting parties with costumes, candy, cocktails and other offerings.

In honor of the occasion, a manufacturer of distilled spirits in Park City, Utah, shared a festive cocktail recipe.

The Spooky Sour is a bourbon-based drink that may get guests in the Halloween spirit, said High West Distillery.

$1 RUM COCKTAIL AT APPLEBEE'S HIGHLIGHTS HALLOWEEN-THEMED DRINK DEALS

"High West Double Rye has the perfect amount of spice and sweetness that makes it an ideal base for any cocktail," said Holly Booth, beverage manager.

"The unique blend of rye whiskeys delivers a vibrant kick, balanced by a smooth sweetness."

In this particular cocktail, she said the "complexity shines, adding depth and subtle hints of spice to every sip."

MOVIEGOERS REACT TO DOUBLE-DIGIT PRICE OF 'BEETLEJUICE BEETLEJUICE'-THEMED COCKTAIL: ‘THAT'S NUTS'

Begun in 2006, High West was Utah's first legal distillery since 1870.

The brand has various types of whiskey — including a double rye, a bourbon, a collaboration with Prisoner wine and other special-edition offerings throughout the year.

"Our distillery, nestled in the heart of the Utah mountains, reflects our love for the land and our dedication to preserving the West’s rich whiskey-making heritage," Booth said.

HALLOWEEN HORROR NIGHTS EVENT OFFERS 5 FRIGHTFUL FOOD AND A CHILLING DRINK: 'VIRAL SENSATION'

For anyone who might like to make the Spooky Spur for a Halloween gathering, here's the recipe.

Spooky Sour by High West Distillery

Ingredients

2 ounces High West Bourbon

½ ounce Spanish citrus vanilla liqueur

For more Lifestyle articles, visit www.foxnews.com/lifestyle

½ ounce premium orange liqueur

¾ ounce lime juice

Directions

1. Add all the ingredients to a cocktail shaker with ice.

2. Shake the ingredients until the shaker becomes frosty.

3. Strain the drink into a chilled coupe glass.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

4. Express and garnish the cocktail with a lemon peel and a maraschino cherry.

5. Enjoy!

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"The Spooky Sour is the perfect Halloween-inspired cocktail sure to get everyone in the festive spirit," Booth said.

The Spooky Sour recipe is owned by High West Distillery and was shared with Fox News Digital.