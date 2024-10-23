Expand / Collapse search
Halloween-themed cocktail recipe has a twist to make your spooky party festive

By Brittany Kasko Fox News
Published
With Halloween approaching, many Americans will be celebrating the spooky holiday by hosting parties with costumes, candy, cocktails and other offerings.

In honor of the occasion, a manufacturer of distilled spirits in Park City, Utah, shared a festive cocktail recipe.

The Spooky Sour is a bourbon-based drink that may get guests in the Halloween spirit, said High West Distillery.

"High West Double Rye has the perfect amount of spice and sweetness that makes it an ideal base for any cocktail," said Holly Booth, beverage manager.

"The unique blend of rye whiskeys delivers a vibrant kick, balanced by a smooth sweetness."

Halloween party

With Halloween is around the corner, many folks are already preparing their cocktail menus for the spooky occasion.  (iStock)

In this particular cocktail, she said the "complexity shines, adding depth and subtle hints of spice to every sip."

Begun in 2006, High West was Utah's first legal distillery since 1870. 

The brand has various types of whiskey — including a double rye, a bourbon, a collaboration with Prisoner wine and other special-edition offerings throughout the year. 

High West Distillery

The High West Distillery is shown in Wanship, Utah, where various types of whiskey are made.  (Cayce Clifford/Bloomberg/Getty Images)

"Our distillery, nestled in the heart of the Utah mountains, reflects our love for the land and our dedication to preserving the West’s rich whiskey-making heritage," Booth said. 

For anyone who might like to make the Spooky Spur for a Halloween gathering, here's the recipe. 

Spooky Sour by High West Distillery

Spooky Sour cocktail

The Spooky Sour is a festive cocktail recipe to consider serving at Halloween celebrations.  (High West Distillery)

Ingredients

2 ounces High West Bourbon

½ ounce Spanish citrus vanilla liqueur

½ ounce premium orange liqueur

¾ ounce lime juice

Halloween party and cocktail

The Spooky Sour cocktail recipe could make any Halloween party even spookier.  (iStock; High West Distillery)

Directions

1. Add all the ingredients to a cocktail shaker with ice.

2. Shake the ingredients until the shaker becomes frosty.

3. Strain the drink into a chilled coupe glass.

4. Express and garnish the cocktail with a lemon peel and a maraschino cherry.

5. Enjoy!

"The Spooky Sour is the perfect Halloween-inspired cocktail sure to get everyone in the festive spirit," Booth said.

The Spooky Sour recipe is owned by High West Distillery and was shared with Fox News Digital. 

Brittany Kasko is a lifestyle production assistant with Fox News Digital. 