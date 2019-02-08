Grocery store chain slammed for 'disgusting' political, religious message on weekly mailers

A Southern grocery store chain is facing backlash online after including a divisive political and religious message in its latest weekly ad.

Mac’s Fresh Market, with locations in Louisiana, Arkansas and Mississippi, shared a photo of the savings circular on its Facebook page and website.

At the top of the ad is the quote drawing so much attention: “Heaven has a wall, a gate and a strict immigration policy. Hell has open borders. Let that sink in.”

Dozens of people called out the store for the “disgusting” message, vowing to no longer shop there.

“Nice ridiculous political message. I guess y’all don’t have foreigners in your heaven. Disgusting.”

“Y'all just had to get political huh?”

“Christian Values??...What does this mean, Sir?? I’m so confused. You have MILLIONS of people from every walk of life who support this business. If a Christian would conduct themselves like this I’d hate to encounter a siner!!! Shame on you Mac’s SHAME!!!! God said THOU SHALL NOT JUDGE!!!! He also said to treat people the way you want to be treated. I’m so disappointed.”

“Please remove me from any mailers. I will no longer shop in your store. I find your mixture of religion and politics disgusting.”

“Ad is very disrespectful and pure hateful will no longer spend my money on any of your products!

"Wow, what a horrible message.”

“How about we build a wall around your store?”

“Only supported because you are a small business but since you are political and on the wrong side of your customers...You gotta be dumbest most out if touch owners on earth...”

A few people, however, did express their support for the business and its right to free speech.

“Looks like I need to start shopping at Mac's. He has my support. Freedom of speech people.”

“Stand strong!! Wish I lived closer I would absolutely shop there! God bless the USA!!”

Mac’s Fresh Market owner, Reggy McDaniel, told KALB the message was meant to share his faith with others.

“If I used a political message, and I’m very aware it's political, to highlight Jesus Christ, then I’m guilty of it," McDaniel said.

"That's my meaning of the whole thing is are people prepared to go to heaven or are they not. I thought it was a perfect time because everybody is talking about the border, some people want it, some don't want us to have one. The only thing I was shocked about was that it's racist. I have never in my life been accused of being a racist, I’m 70 years old; I haven't evolved into one."

As for the people vowing to no longer shop at the store, McDaniel’s doesn’t seem too worried.

"I appreciate them shopping with me, but this is America; they have the privilege of shopping where they want to," McDaniel said.

He also he plans to continue putting the message on his mailers in the future.