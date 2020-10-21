'Great British Bake Off' judge angers New Yorkers with babka comment

Not even the dulcet commentary of the “Great British Bake Off” is immune to Twitter’s wrath.

The baking show has infuriated New Yorkers on the social media platform after contestants were tasked with making chocolate babka, a bread with Jewish roots that is popular in New York City.

Though the bakers – many of whom had never seen babka, let alone baked it – struggled with the challenge, their inexperience with the braided sweet bread was not what set Twitter off, it was judge Prue Leith’s comment that co-judge Paul Hollywood’s chocolate babka recipe was better than what she had sampled in New York.

“I’ve had it in New York and it’s not nearly as nice as this,” Leith compliments her fellow judge.

Those on social media took the British judges to task over the defamatory statements.

The babka controversy is the second time “Great British Bake Off” has come under fire for attempting to make breads with Jewish origins.

Earlier in the season, the bakers were asked to make bagels in under three hours, which turned out to be disastrous – an expected outcome according to Shannon Sharna, food editor at The Nosher and author of Modern Jewish Baking, who shared her opinion of the challenge online.

“Making a great bagel is much more than just a recipe itself: it’s very much about the time and technique. One of the most important parts of a great, crusty-yet-chewy bagel is the amount of time the dough rises, or ferments. Almost no respectable bagel maker would allow the dough to rise less than 12-24 hours. Great bagel makers, including my friend Peter Shelsky of Shelsky’s in Brooklyn, lets his bagels sit for up to three days before boiling and baking. My own recipe calls for an overnight rise in the fridge of 12-18 hours,” she wrote.

Those on Twitter seconded her opinions, referring to the rainbow bagel recipe as “offensive.”