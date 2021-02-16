Florida restaurant’s mask policy goes viral: ‘Face diapers not required’

A restaurant in Florida is getting a lot of attention for its mask policy.

On Sunday, BeckyJack’s Food Shack in Hernando County, Florida, publicly announced that it doesn’t require face coverings by posting a picture on Facebook of a sign that says: "Face diapers not required! Everyone welcome."

Based on the photo, the sign doesn’t appear to actually be posted at BeckyJack’s. However, the eatery wrote in its post that it abides by the same policy.

"A friendly reminder that we DO NOT require Face Masks," the restaurant wrote, in part.

BeckyJack’s did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.

However, the restaurant’s owner, Jesse Fox, told WFLA that the restaurant posted the picture as a way to "be proactive" and let everyone know its mask policy before they get there.

"Some people were coming in and were surprised that we weren’t wearing masks," Fox told WFLA.

Since Sunday, the Facebook post has more than 1,800 reactions and 2,200 comments. BeckyJack’s owner told WFLA that the restaurant has had mixed responses.

"We’re getting a ton of feedback both positive and negative," he told the station.

Currently, Hernando County does not require face masks. Fox told WFLA that if the county did require them, so would BeckyJack’s.

He added that the restaurant is following the CDC’s original guidelines, which said healthy people don’t need masks, according to WFLA.

"I don’t feel like I am going against the grain," Fox told the station. "I feel like I’m using common sense."

Currently, the CDC recommends that restaurant employees and customers wear masks "as much as possible when not eating or drinking and when social distancing measures are difficult to maintain."

According to the agency, drive-thru, delivery, takeout and curbside pickup are the lowest risk options for food service.

The highest risk option is indoor seating without any precautions such as reduced capacity or social distancing. However, even with those precautions in place, indoor dining is still considered to be "higher risk." the CDC says.