IHOP cancels International Pancake Day, offers free stacks for April instead

Not even pancakes can avoid the effects of the pandemic.

Around this time every year, IHOP usually celebrates International Pancake Day by giving away free pancakes to customers. Due to the pandemic, however, the chain has decided to cancel plans for the tradition promotion in 2021 — but that doesn’t mean that IHOP fans can’t still get some free pancakes.

Instead of giving away pancakes on one specific day, IHOP announced on its website that fans will have the option to get a free stack of buttermilk pancakes throughout the month of April.

"Since we can’t all celebrate under our blue roof, we’re flipping this National Pancake Day on its head," IHOP explains on its website, which instead directs customers to sign up for the restaurant’s rewards program, MyHOP. Anyone that signs up will be provided with a coupon for a free stack of pancakes that they can use starting on April 1.

International Pancake Day normally falls on the Tuesday before Ash Wednesday. The day, also known as Shrove Tuesday or Fat Tuesday, is sometimes celebrated with indulgences not normally allowed during the coming Lenten observance.

Pancakes aren’t the only element of Fat Tuesday being impacted by the pandemic. Fox News previously reported that New Orleans had canceled all of its traditional Mardi Gras parades to discourage visitors and residents from congregating in the streets. Bars in New Orleans were also ordered to close last Friday, and will remain closed through February 16th, for the same reason. Bourbon Street has even been closed off to vehicles and pedestrians.

Residents, however, are still finding ways to celebrate: In the absense of parade floats, thousands of homeowners have decorated their houses instead, creating what many have dubbed "house floats."

Fox News' Michael Bartiromo contributed to this report.