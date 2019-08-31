Fast food can be healthy without sauce and soda, Harvard study reports

Dieting is easy — all you have to do is remove every trace of the flavor, satisfaction and general happiness from the fast-food indulgences you love.

A new study out of Harvard breaks the news that drive-through fare is pretty unhealthy. But, its lead researcher points out, the food can be made healthier, just as long as you strip the sauce and toppings, leaving yourself with a pathetic patty on a bun with a glass of water — to wash the dry mass down.

The study, published in the American Journal of Preventive Medicine, found that at the 34 fast-food chains they analyzed, the average combo meal contains 1,193 calories, and that the quantities of sodium, saturated fat and sugar are through the roof.

But all a person has to do is hold the dipping sauce; remove toppings, such as cheese; and opt for water over soda — and you’ll be good as gravy, says lead author Kelsey Vercammen of Harvard’s T.H. Chan School of Public Health in an interview with Reuters Health.

“We were surprised at just how much realistic customer modifications can change the nutrient profile of a meal,” Vercammen told the outlet.

Vercammen’s stance is very optimistic, but it stands to benefit both humans and crows alike. (Our feathered friends were recently found to have higher-than-usual cholesterol thanks to the deep-fried detritus they scavenge!) Fast food has been blamed for everything from obesity to an early death.

Just don’t try to tell that to the hordes of people chasing that infamous fried chicken sandwich.

This story originally appeared in the New York Post.