Fast food deals and steals: Hot offers as the weather warms

As the chill of winter transitions to the warmth of spring, several fast-food restaurant chains have announced some hot new menu offerings and deals.

The deals range from a St. Patrick's Day-themed sandwich special to a pizza charcuterie board.

To commemorate St. Patrick's Day, Arby's is offering a free corned beef Reuben sandwich with any purchase of $10 or more.

Inspired by the classic New York sandwich, the corned beef Reuben from Arby's is made with Swiss cheese, sauerkraut and Thousand Island dressing on marbled rye bread, the chain said.

The offer is valid through Sunday, March 16.

Chicken sandwich

KFC, for its part, is currently offering a special deal exclusive to its rewards members.

For a limited time, KFC rewards members can get two Mike's Hot Honey chicken sandwiches for $7, the brand said.

The new spicy spin on KFC's original chicken sandwich – a white-meat filet topped with pickles on a brioche bun – was introduced last month.

"Combining KFC's flavorful fried chicken with the bold, sweet heat of Mike's Hot Honey just makes sense," Catherine Tan-Gillespie, KFC's chief marketing and development officer in the United States, said in a statement.

The $7 deal is valid in 47 U.S. states.

KFC said prices are higher in Alaska, California and Hawaii.

Other deals available to all KFC customers for a limited time include a $25 Fan Favorite's Box. It contains four pieces of fried chicken, 12 nuggets, fries, four biscuits and your choice of sauces, including hot honey.

KFC's three-piece tenders and two-piece fried chicken deals come with a side and a biscuit. Prices and participation may vary, the company said.

Pizza charcuterie board

Pizza Hut has also unveiled its new Pizza Charcuterie for $24.99.

A play on the traditional cheese-filled boards, the Pizza Charcuterie is a customizable spread of different Pizza Hut menu items, according to the company.

The Pizza Charcuterie comes with any two medium pizzas, eight boneless wings, breadsticks and dip.

"We've seen creative charcuterie boards take over social feeds, and we knew it was time to give pizza the spotlight it deserves," Melissa Friebe, Pizza Hut's chief marketing officer, said in a statement.

"Because let's be honest – stacking crackers is cute, but stacking pizza, wings and breadsticks? That's a power move."

Pizza Hut said its charcuteria board could cost more in some locations, including California.