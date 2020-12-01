Dwayne Johnson has a new boozy ice cream to celebrate the holidays

Do you smell what The Rock is cooking? It’s eggnog ice cream.

Dwayne “The Rock’ Johnson and his Teremana Tequila brand have partnered with the Portland, Oregon-based ice cream company Salt & Straw to release a special ice cream for the holiday season, “Dwanta’s Teremana Spiked Eggnog.”

The ice cream is made with Teremana’s Reposado tequila, which the makers say brings “an oaky vanilla flavor” to the frozen treat and “shines against rich, silky custard all splashed in amontillado sherry and warmed up with nutmeg and salt for a toasty finish.”

“During a year when we could all use more tequila and ice cream, we hope this flavor captures the spirit of Dwanta and the whimsy of the holiday season,” Tyler Malek, Salt & Straw’s head ice cream maker, said in a press release.

Salt & Straw will sell the ice cream by the scoop or the pint at its West Coast shops, and also as part of a limited edition holiday flavor pack sold nationally on the ice cream maker’s website.

The pack includes five pints of ice cream. Along with the new flavor, it features Salt & Straw’s classic “double fold vanilla” and “chocolate gooey brownie” pints, plus two flavors it worked on with Johnson last year: “I saw mommy kissing Dwanta Claus” and “Rock’n around the Christmas tree.”

Last year’s holiday pack sold out in just 36 hours.

This year, $1 from each pint of the eggnog ice cream sold will go to the World Central Kitchen’s Restaurants for the People program, and Teremana will match the donation. The program has been working to support restaurants and provide meals to people in need during the coronavirus pandemic.

“Dwanta Claus is back to spread delicious holiday cheer with my friends at Salt & Straw and it’s getting boozy,” Johnson said in a press release. “We had some fun creating our new Teremana Tequila-infused flavor and more importantly, we are honored to support the incredible work done at World Central Kitchen and their efforts to end hunger and poverty.”