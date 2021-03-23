Dunkin' launching 'Free Donut Wednesdays' for rewards program members

Paying for doughnuts is so 2020.

Dunkin’, the coffee-and-doughnut chain that now offers fake meat and avocado toast, is launching "Free Donut Wednesdays" for rewards members who make qualifying beverage purchases on Wednesdays through April 21.

News of the promotion also comes as its competitors at Krispy Kreme announced their own free-doughnut promotion for customers who provide proof of vaccination, no purchase necessary.

"We know people are craving some fun and excitement to break up the week," said Joanna Bonder, Dunkin’s director of loyalty marketing and strategy, in Monday’s announcement. "With Free Donut Wednesdays, we’re excited to give our DD Perks members a free sweet treat to help beat the midweek slump and keep them running with a smile."

Guests wishing to take advantage of Dunkin’s doughnut promotion must be enrolled in the company’s DD Perks rewards program, but may order in-store or through the app. Options for the free doughnut, however, are limited to strawberry frosted with sprinkles, glazed, Boston Kreme or double-chocolate. (Sorry, jelly-heads.)

Free Donut Wednesday’s at Dunkin’ begin March 24, and will continue every Wednesday through April 21.

Krispy Kreme, meanwhile, is currently offering "sweet support" — in the form of a free Original Glazed doughnut — to guests who show valid COVID-19 vaccination cards through the end of 2021. It’s not a one-time deal, either. Anyone with a valid vaccination card can visit Krispy Kreme every day, for the rest of the year, to redeem a free doughnut each day.