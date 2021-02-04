Wisconsin bakery celebrates COVID-19 vaccine with injectable doughnut kits

We’ll never deny doctor’s orders for a doughnut.

A Wisconsin bakery celebrated the rollout of the coronavirus vaccine by selling doughnut kits with syringes of jelly to "vaccinate" the pastries.

National Bakery & Deli in Milwaukee knew just what to serve to ring in the New Year on a sweet note, South West News Service (SWNS) reports. For a limited time, the sweet shop sold boxes of half a dozen glazed doughnuts packed with syringes full of raspberry jelly, to playfully "immunize" the treats at home.

"A super fun and tasty treat that cures nothing, but helps us look forward to 2021!" a label on the kits read.

Julie Brooks, head cake decorator, said the staff was inspired to celebrate the vaccine’s promise of a better year ahead in creating the kits, which sold for $16 a pop.

"We thought this would be a good way to end the year - there are a lot of serious things going on in the world and we like to try to put smiles on people's faces," Brooks explained.

Though a spokesperson for National Bakery wasn’t immediately available to comment on whether or not the injectable items will grace menus again, the team doesn’t miss a beat.

The Milwaukee bakery sold cookies with Dr. Anthony Fauci’s face earlier in the pandemic, and also churned out iced cookies of Joe Biden and Donald Trump following the first presidential debate. More recently, National Bakery served sugar cookies stamped with the now-viral meme of Sen. Bernie Sanders looking cross in his infamous mittens during President Biden’s inauguration.

With Valentine’s Day right around the corner, Brooks said she might pay tribute to the new president with the latest batch of sweet treats.

"Maybe we will do some heart cakes with that iconic Biden face on them," she mused.