Dr. Anthony Fauci honored by Long Island clam bar with linguini dish in his name

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up.

A Long Island, N.Y. restaurant announced Monday that a linguini dish was being named after Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease expert and one of the public faces behind the Trump administration's coronavirus task force.

Peter's Clam Bar in Island Park said the dish shares origins with Fauci, whose family is from Sciacca, Italy, The Hill reported.

HOW LONG WILL CORONAVIRUS LAST IN THE US?

“The linguini with white clam sauce shares origins with Fauci, as the sauce itself was invented in the Fauci Family’s native Sciacca, Italy,” the restaurant said in a statement Monday.

The restaurant added that it would be donating Manhattan and New England clam chowder to hospital workers and nurses, the outlet reported.

Calls to the restaurant from Fox News went unanswered Monday.

Fauci, the longtime director of the National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Diseases, has become one of the most prominent figures in the federal government's response to the rapidly-spreading virus and has gained somewhat of a following.

A doughnut shop in Rochester, N.Y. recently began decorating doughnuts with Fauci's face surrounded by sprinkles.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"When I thought of putting Dr. Fauci on the doughnuts, I liked him from his demeanor on TV and all that, but I didn’t know much about him,” Sam Fantauzzo, who owns the Salvatore’s Pizza brand, told Fox News. “But we’ve seen retired doctors and nurses coming in to try it… he’s been their hero for years and years.”

As of Monday afternoon, the virus had taken the lives of more than 1,200 people in New York state and sickened nearly 60,000.

Fox News' Michael Bartiromo contributed to this report.