Domino's announces mass hiring for food deliveries amid coronavirus

Domino's Pizza plans to hire 10,000 full-time and part-time workers to meet increasing demands for delivery services as millions of Americans are staying home amid the coronavirus pandemic.

In a statement, the company said it's hiring spree will not only benefit customers, but also those who find themselves out of work as many companies either furlough or lay off employees to lessen the virus' financial impact.

"Domino’s is committed to serving local communities and providing hot pizza to everyone who is looking for a meal,” the company said. “Because of that, staffing is critical and stores across the nation are looking to hire. We want to make sure we’re not only feeding people, but also providing opportunity to those who are looking for work at this time.”

Open positions include pizza makers, customer service representatives, managers, assistant managers and delivery drivers. The company boasts 6,100 locations nationwide.

Many governments have ordered the closure of bars and restaurants for dine-in operations, severely impacting workers.

“While many local, state and federal rules are closing dine-in restaurants, the opportunity to keep feeding our neighbors through delivery and carryout means that a small sense of normalcy is still available to everyone,” CEO Richard Allison said in a statement.

As multiple industries look to the federal government for assistance, the National Restaurant Association sent a financial relief proposal to the White House and congressional lawmakers this week, Nation's Restaurant News reported.

The proposed package includes options fo loans and insurance for impacted businesses.