PHOTOS: Empty places across America
Photos from across the United States of empty places that usually have a large amount of people present.
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/03/918/516/01_Empty-Places-America-AP.jpg?ve=1&tl=1People walk through the nearly empty tourist area of Quincy Market in Boston, Mar. 11, 2020.AP Photo/Steven Sennehttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/03/918/516/01_Empty-Places-America-AP.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/03/918/516/02_Empty-Places-America-AP.jpg?ve=1&tl=1A TSA agent speaks to travelers passing through an empty security queue at Love Field airport amid concerns of the coronavirus pandemic in Dallas, Mar. 12, 2020.AP Photo/LM Oterohttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/03/918/516/02_Empty-Places-America-AP.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/03/918/516/03_Empty-Places-America-AP-1.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Satellite image provided by Maxar Technologies shows an aerial view of Battery Park in New York, Mar. 11, 2020.Satellite image ©2020 Maxar Technologies via APhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/03/918/516/03_Empty-Places-America-AP-1.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/03/918/516/04_Empty-Places-America-AP-1.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Sidewalks are empty around Strong Hall in the middle of the University of Kansas campus In Lawrence, Kan., Mar. 17, 2020.AP Photo/Orlin Wagnerhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/03/918/516/04_Empty-Places-America-AP-1.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/03/918/516/05_Empty-Places-America-AP-1.jpg?ve=1&tl=1A man crosses a nearly empty street in San Francisco, Mar. 17, 2020.AP Photo/Jeff Chiuhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/03/918/516/05_Empty-Places-America-AP-1.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/03/918/516/06_Empty-Places-America-AP-1.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Tables are vacant in the nearly empty tourist area of Quincy Market in Boston, Mar. 11, 2020.AP Photo/Steven Sennehttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/03/918/516/06_Empty-Places-America-AP-1.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/03/918/516/07_Empty-Places-America-AP-1.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Satellite image provided by Maxar Technologies shows an aerial view of the Statue of Liberty in New York, March 11, 2020.Satellite image ©2020 Maxar Technologies via APhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/03/918/516/07_Empty-Places-America-AP-1.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/03/918/516/08_Empty-Places-America-AP-1.jpg?ve=1&tl=1A woman walks through a lightly trafficked Times Square in New York, March 16, 2020.AP Photo/Seth Wenighttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/03/918/516/08_Empty-Places-America-AP-1.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/03/918/516/09_Empty-Places-America-AP-1.jpg?ve=1&tl=1A lone security officer walks through an otherwise empty Seattle City Hall where most workers have been told to work from home in Seattle, March 16, 2020.AP Photo/Elaine Thompsonhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/03/918/516/09_Empty-Places-America-AP-1.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/03/918/516/10_Empty-Places-America-AP-1.jpg?ve=1&tl=1A pedestrian passes a nearly empty Fulton Center station as businesses are closed due to coronavirus concerns in New York, March 16, 2020.AP Photo/John Minchillohttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/03/918/516/10_Empty-Places-America-AP-1.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/03/918/516/11_Empty-Places-America-AP-1.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Satellite image provided by Maxar Technologies shows an aerial view of the Bethesda Fountain in Central Park, New York, March 11, 2020.Satellite image ©2020 Maxar Technologies via APhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/03/918/516/11_Empty-Places-America-AP-1.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/03/918/516/12_Empty-Places-America-AP-1.jpg?ve=1&tl=1A police officer walks along the exit road at a near-empty Santa Monica Pier following a temporary closure as part of measures to combat the spread of the coronavirus in Los Angeles, March 16, 2020.AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchezhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/03/918/516/12_Empty-Places-America-AP-1.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
