Coronavirus

PHOTOS: Empty places across America

Photos from across the United States of empty places that usually have a large amount of people present.

    People walk through the nearly empty tourist area of Quincy Market in Boston, Mar. 11, 2020.
    AP Photo/Steven Senne
    A TSA agent speaks to travelers passing through an empty security queue at Love Field airport amid concerns of the coronavirus pandemic in Dallas, Mar. 12, 2020.
    AP Photo/LM Otero
    Satellite image provided by Maxar Technologies shows an aerial view of Battery Park in New York, Mar. 11, 2020.
    Satellite image ©2020 Maxar Technologies via AP
    Sidewalks are empty around Strong Hall in the middle of the University of Kansas campus In Lawrence, Kan., Mar. 17, 2020.
    AP Photo/Orlin Wagner
    A man crosses a nearly empty street in San Francisco, Mar. 17, 2020. 
    AP Photo/Jeff Chiu
    Tables are vacant in the nearly empty tourist area of Quincy Market in Boston, Mar. 11, 2020.
    AP Photo/Steven Senne
    Satellite image provided by Maxar Technologies shows an aerial view of the Statue of Liberty in New York, March 11, 2020.
    Satellite image ©2020 Maxar Technologies via AP
    A woman walks through a lightly trafficked Times Square in New York, March 16, 2020.
    AP Photo/Seth Wenig
    A lone security officer walks through an otherwise empty Seattle City Hall where most workers have been told to work from home in Seattle, March 16, 2020.
    AP Photo/Elaine Thompson
    A pedestrian passes a nearly empty Fulton Center station as businesses are closed due to coronavirus concerns in New York, March 16, 2020.
    AP Photo/John Minchillo
    Satellite image provided by Maxar Technologies shows an aerial view of the Bethesda Fountain in Central Park, New York, March 11, 2020.
    Satellite image ©2020 Maxar Technologies via AP
    A police officer walks along the exit road at a near-empty Santa Monica Pier following a temporary closure as part of measures to combat the spread of the coronavirus in Los Angeles, March 16, 2020.
    AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez
