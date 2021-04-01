Popular Disneyland restaurant adds booze to the menu

Things are getting boozy at the Blue.

One of Disneyland’s popular restaurants has made some additions to its menu that will probably make guests over 21 very happy. Of course, they’ll have to wait for the restaurant to actually reopen, which won’t be at the same time the park reopens.

On Wednesday, Disneyland announced on the Disney Parks Blog that the Blue Bayou will start selling alcohol for the first time. These drinks include beer, wine and a new specialty drink called the Hurricane Cocktail. The restaurant will also be offering a sparkling wine package.

The Blue Bayou, which is located in the Pirates of the Caribbean ride, has also added a non-alcoholic Mint Julep as well. Prior to this, the restaurant did not serve booze.

Fans of the restaurant will have to wait a bit before trying the new drinks, however. The Blue Bayou will not be reopening on April 30 when Disneyland returns for the first time in over a year, ABC 7 reports.

Fox News previously reported that, amid the pandemic, the park will still be facing a number of restrictions when it reopens. For example, guest attendance will be limited to 15%. Visitors will also be required to make reservations for a specific date ahead of time.

California first announced its reopening guidelines for theme parks in early March, stipulating that operations would be able to commence as of April 1, provided the surrounding county falls within an acceptable tier for decreased case numbers, and those specific risk-mitigating criteria were met.

According to the state’s guidelines, theme parks that are located in counties that are in the red tier (the second-highest tier on the state’s coronavirus threat blueprint) can reopen with 15% capacity. If the county moves to the orange tier, the capacity bumps to 25%, and increases to 35% at the yellow tier (the lowest level on the state’s threat blueprint).