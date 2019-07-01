20 diners at seaside restaurant fall into creek after dock collapses during birthday party

Approximately 20 partygoers at a seaside restaurant in South Carolina needed to be rescued from a nearby creek after a portion of the eatery’s dock collapsed on Saturday evening.

Police confirmed on Twitter that diners at The Wreck of The Richard and Charlene, in Mount Pleasant, “went into the water” after the dock gave out. All were safely recovered, police believe, though three sustained minor injuries and were transported by EMS for further medical evaluation.

Police also shared a photo of the partially collapsed dock, taken after the diners were rescued from Shem Creek.

Other photos and footage shared from the scene show the diners floating between the collapsed dock and a nearby boat, some clinging to wooden planks to stay afloat.

“Town police and fire personnel responded and assisted people out of the water,” confirmed Mount Pleasant Mayor Will Haynie, per WCSC-TV. “All appear accounted for.”

One of the partygoers, Taylor Grooms, told the station that guests were celebrating a friend’s 30th birthday on Saturday night. Just before the incident, many of the partygoers were lined up on the dock for a photo when they heard the “loud crack,” Grooms said.

“And then everyone was just in the water.”

Another attendee who tell into the water told WCSC a few of the guests lost their mobile phones, but most laughed off the incident.

The Wreck of the Richard and Charlene was unable to be reached for comment on Monday.