Dark vs. milk chocolate: Americans love one more than the other, but which is 'better' for you?

Arguably one of the world's most beloved foods, chocolate comes in three main varieties: dark, milk and white – although white "chocolate" does not actually contain cocoa products and is a bit of a misnomer.

Nearly half – 49% – of adult Americans said their favorite kind of chocolate was milk chocolate, with dark chocolate coming in a distant second at 34%, according to a a YouGov poll from 2021.

But what is the difference between the two? And is one type of chocolate "better" for you than another? Read on to find out.

CHOCOLATE 'LASAGNA' FOR A UNIQUE, DELECTABLE DESSERT: TRY THE RECIPE

"Chocolate comes from the cocoa bean that grows on the Cacao tree," Mark S. Edwards, co-founder of the Austin, Texas-based company Pivotal Cocoa, told Fox News Digital via email. "The cocoa bean is made up of about 50% cocoa powder and 50% cocoa butter."

Dark and milk chocolate have the same basic ingredients, Edwards said – cocoa powder, cocoa butter, sugar and a flavoring, typically vanilla.

"Milk chocolate has one added ingredient – whole milk powder – which gives it a creamier texture and smoother flavor," he said.

OLYMPIC VILLAGE CHOCOLATE MUFFIN 'DUPE' RECIPE IS 'BETTER THAN THE REAL THING'

Additionally, dark chocolate contains more cocoa powder and cocoa butter than milk chocolate, meaning it contains more polyphenols, Edwards said.

"These polyphenols have antioxidant properties, eliminating free radicals from the body, as well as having an anti-inflammatory effect," he said.

Dark chocolate typically has less sugar content than its milk counterpart, French pastry chef and chocolatier Jacque Torres told Fox News Digital – something to consider when weighing the health benefits.

WHITE CHOCOLATE BANANA CREAM PIE IS INFUSED WITH A SHOT OF BANANA LIQUEUR — AND NOSTALGIA!

"So that's going to be a better choice if you don't want to consume too much sugar," Torres, a resident of New York City, said.

The overall health benefits are about the same, he added.

"It's up to each customer or individual to decide," Torres said.

One scenario where dark chocolate is likely to be a better option than milk chocolate has nothing to do with health, Torres noted. That's cooking.

"More recipes that call for 'chocolate' will call for dark chocolate because if you put chocolate in a recipe, you want the flavor of the chocolate," he said.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

Ideally, a person will use dark chocolate with "about 50% cocoa content," Torres said, which will help promote the flavor of the chocolate in the dish.

With milk chocolate, "you're going to have the notes of the milk that's going to lower the notes of the chocolate," he said.

While sugar is a "key ingredient" in chocolate, St. Mary's Healthcare System in Athens, Georgia, reported that there is more sugar in milk chocolate.

"Neither is exactly health food. But, compared to milk chocolate, dark chocolate is the healthier alternative. Dark chocolate contains less sugar and no milk while having much more cacao. The high percentage of cacao creates certain benefits from consuming dark chocolate," the health resource's website said.

Health benefits aside, it is truly up to the individual whether a person wants to eat milk or chocolate, Edwards noted.

"Chocolate is a very emotional food, having a direct impact on our mental health," he said.

For more Lifestyle articles, visit www.foxnews.com/lifestyle

"So, if you just love milk chocolate, don't deprive yourself [of] the joy of milk chocolate just because a health expert tells you dark is 'healthier,'" Edwards added.

Plus, from Edwards' personal experience, eating only milk chocolate did not seem to have too big an impact on a beloved family member's health.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"My great-grandmother, Orania, who started our chocolate company in 1914, loved milk chocolate, hated dark chocolate, and was still working in our factory until she passed away at the age of 99," he said. "So, I say, live, love and eat whichever chocolate brings you the most joy."