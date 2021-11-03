Cozy, hand-held chicken pot pie: Try the recipe

With the weather getting colder, it’s the perfect time to try this cozy chicken pot pie recipe.

Debi Morgan, the creator of the Southern food blog Quiche My Grits, shared her "Chicken Pot Hand Pies" recipe with Fox News.

In her blog post, Morgan says the dish is "perfect for on-the-go families," picnic lunches or just for easy at-home dinners.

She also wrote in her post that the handheld chicken pot pies can be frozen and reheated later.

"Rich, creamy filling is wrapped inside a butter puff pastry for an easy meal that you hold in your hand," Morgan writes.

To try it yourself, here’s the "Chicken Pot Hand Pies" recipe from Quiche My Grits.

Ingredients

1 puff pastry sheet, thawed

1 cup rotisserie chicken, cubed

4 oz. sour cream

½ can (10 oz) cream of chicken soup

1 cup frozen mixed vegetables, steamed 5 minutes

½ small sweet onion, diced

¼ teaspoon. dried Italian herbs

dash of garlic powder

dash of black pepper

salt to taste

egg wash (one beaten egg + a little milk)

Instructions

1. Preheat oven to 425 degrees.

2. Roll out puff pastry sheet and cut into 8 rectangles with a pizza cutter.

3. Cube chicken and place in a large bowl.

4. Add sour cream, chicken soup, steamed vegetables, onion and seasonings. Mix well.

5. Spoon a generous amount of filling onto the middle of half of the puff pastry rectangles.

6. Stretch the other rectangles to fit over the ones with filling. Press around edges to seal.

7. Press the tines of a fork around each pastry to close together.

8. Prick top of each pastry with a fork or knife to create a vent for steam.

9. Brush pastries with egg wash.

10. Bake at 425 degrees for 20 minutes until crispy and golden brown.

