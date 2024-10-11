Cowboys fans can try 'Fritos Sundae' at home games all season long

Dallas Cowboys fans can try a new sweet-and-salty combination during Sunday's home game against the Detroit Lions: a Fritos Sundae.

This most unexpected dessert combines two Texas favorites: Fritos, invented in San Antonio, and Blue Bell ice cream.

The two are topped with cinnamon and sugar, drizzled with caramel and chocolate syrups, and finished off with sprinkles and a maraschino cherry.

"Every year we are always trying to find unique items, and try to have fun with our food," George Wasai, vice president of food and beverage at Legends Hospitality, told Fox News Digital in a Zoom interview. (See the video at the top of this article.)

Legends Hospitality handles the concessions for a number of teams, including the Dallas Cowboys.

The Fritos Sundae resulted from a discussion about what snack foods could be combined for a new concession item.

"At first, everyone thought I was crazy, including my team," Wasai said. "They thought I was crazy wanting to do something like that — until we put it together to try it."

After the first Fritos Sundae was assembled, attitudes began to change, he said.

"We realized how great of a dessert" it was, Wasai said.

Heather Fuller, concessions chef at the Cowboys' AT&T Stadium, agreed.

"They work together very well, and it's very good."

"Everyone actually loves it. I really haven't heard anybody that's given us negative feedback about it," she said in the joint Zoom interview.

And while she said she understands that "a lot of people are kind of leery" about trying a dessert that combines corn chips and ice cream, she insisted it's worth a try.

"They work together very well, and it's very good," she said.

But for those looking to stick to the tried-and-tested classics, there's the Cowboys Cheesesteak and Lineman Burrito.

The Cowboys Cheesesteak is the No. 1 selling sandwich at AT&T Stadium, Wasai told Fox News Digital, and it has been around for more than 25 years.

"We wanted to create our own Philly cheesesteak style," Wasai said – one that features the ingredients found in Texas.

The Cowboys Cheesesteak, Fuller said, features shaved sirloin "seasoned with our own special seasoning."

The sirloin is topped with "all-natural jalapeño jack cheese," along with onions and jalapeños.

The Cowboys Cheesesteak is so good, Wasai said, that even visiting Philadelphia Eagles fans have admitted to enjoying it.

"They just rave about it," he said.

"We will go in and tell [Eagles fans] that we use real cheese," said Fuller with a laugh.

The Lineman Burrito made its debut last season and has since become a customer favorite, Fuller said.

A combination of Tex-Mex and barbecue – two of Texas' most famous cuisines – the Lineman Burrito is not for the faint of heart.

"It's a 17-inch tortilla [with] our famous Cowboys Mac and Cheese, our house smoked brisket, jalapeño pepper jack sausage, pico de gallo, some housemade, candied jalapeños and then barbecue sauce," Fuller said.

The item is then wrapped and grilled.

The idea for the burrito came along after a vendor "brought the tortilla out to us" and suggested that it be used to make some sort of jumbo-sized burrito.

"And then I got to thinking," Fuller said. "We like to be outside the box and be very innovative."

That innovation led to the idea of a "barbecue burrito," which developed into the Lineman Burrito.

The Texas-sized burrito is meant to be shared, she said.

"I wouldn't suggest anyone eat it by themselves," Fuller said.

"But we've seen people try."