Coors Light becomes 'Mondays Light' for limited time after misspelled ad

Coors Light now has a literal case of the Mondays.

The Molson Coors Beverage Co. announced this week that Coors Light will be repackaged as "Mondays Light" for a limited time.

Coors Light seems to be making the most of its spelling error that appeared in a national advertising campaign debuting on Monday.

The ad was supposed to read "Mountain Cold Refreshment." Instead, it said, "Mountain Cold Refershment."

Coors Light acknowledged the mistake in a statement that began with the following sentence: "We had a case of the Mondays."

"Coors Light wants to thank everyone for letting us know about the errors," the statement continued.

"Mondays, am I right?"

The ad with the misspelling appeared in print publications such as The New York Times and on a giant digital billboard in New York City's Times Square.

Coors Light apparently soaked up the criticism and comical comments it received on social media, turning the blunder into a whole new campaign tied to its upcoming Super Bowl commercial.

"What's a refershment?" one person wrote on the Coors Light Instagram post with the misspelling.

"No matter how you spell it, it's still so good … and refershing," another person remarked.

The new Mondays Light 12-packs will be available soon for purchase at retailers nationwide, the company said.

Coors Light is also offering its drinkers a chance to win a case of the renamed Mondays Light after its Super Bowl commercial airs.

Coors Light was first brewed in 1941 but was soon discontinued.

