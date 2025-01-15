Expand / Collapse search
Coors Light becomes 'Mondays Light' for limited time after misspelled ad

Beer gets temporary new name as it embraces typo in ad campaign

By Peter Burke Fox News
Published
Coors Light now has a literal case of the Mondays.

The Molson Coors Beverage Co. announced this week that Coors Light will be repackaged as "Mondays Light" for a limited time.

Coors Light seems to be making the most of its spelling error that appeared in a national advertising campaign debuting on Monday.

The ad was supposed to read "Mountain Cold Refreshment." Instead, it said, "Mountain Cold Refershment."

Coors Light acknowledged the mistake in a statement that began with the following sentence: "We had a case of the Mondays."

Coors Light is becoming "Mondays Light" for a limited time.

Coors Light is being rebranded as "Mondays Light" for a limited time after blaming a misspelled word in its new ad campaign on a "case of the Mondays." (Coors Light)

"Coors Light wants to thank everyone for letting us know about the errors," the statement continued. 

"Mondays, am I right?"

The ad with the misspelling appeared in print publications such as The New York Times and on a giant digital billboard in New York City's Times Square.

A billboard in New York City's Times Square displays the Coors Light advertisement with the misspelled slogan: "Mountain Cold Refershment."

A billboard in New York City's Times Square displays the Coors Light advertisement with the misspelled slogan: "Mountain Cold Refershment."  (Coors Light)

Coors Light apparently soaked up the criticism and comical comments it received on social media, turning the blunder into a whole new campaign tied to its upcoming Super Bowl commercial.

"What's a refershment?" one person wrote on the Coors Light Instagram post with the misspelling.

Instagram users had a good time commenting on the misspelled ad on the Coors Light page.

Instagram users had a good time commenting on the misspelled word on the Coors Light page. (Fox News; iStock)

"No matter how you spell it, it's still so good … and refershing," another person remarked.

The new Mondays Light 12-packs will be available soon for purchase at retailers nationwide, the company said.

Coors Light is also offering its drinkers a chance to win a case of the renamed Mondays Light after its Super Bowl commercial airs.

A six-pack of Coors Light cans is seen.

Coors Light has been a fixture in beer coolers since 1978. (iStock)

Coors Light was first brewed in 1941 but was soon discontinued. 

It was reintroduced in 1978 as a "diet-beer" alternative to Miller Light, which debuted three years earlier.

Peter Burke is a lifestyle editor with Fox News Digital. 

