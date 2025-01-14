Coors Light blames its 'refershment' ad typo on a 'case of the Mondays'

Coors Light blamed a spelling gaffe in a new advertisement campaign on "a case of the Mondays."

Full-page print and digital billboard ads were released in North America on Monday as part of the Molson Coors Beverage Co.'s new campaign leading up to next month's Super Bowl.

There was just one problem.

The three-word slogan "Mountain Cold Refreshment" had a misspelling. It read "Mountain Cold Refershment."

Coors Light acknowledged the blunder in a statement that began with the following sentence: "We had a case of the Mondays."

"Coors Light wants to thank everyone for letting us know about the errors," the statement continued. "Mondays, am I right?"

The misspelled ad appeared in print publications such as The New York Times and on a giant digital billboard in New York City's Times Square.

It also appeared on the official Instagram page for Coors Light, leading to a barrage of comical comments on the post.

"What's a refershment?" one person wrote.

"No matter how you spell it, it's still so good … and refershing," another person remarked.

Coors Light later acknowledged the mistake in a follow-up post.

Those who commented on the post seemed to appreciate the humor of the error.

"Hey, I did the same but on my Christmas card," one commenter said.

"Still drunk from the weekend, it happens," another one said.

Coors Light was first brewed in 1941 but was soon discontinued.

It was reintroduced in 1978 as a "diet-beer" alternative to Miller Light, which debuted three years earlier.