Colorado bans restaurants, bars from serving booze after 10 pm

Last call, Colorado.

Bars and restaurants in the Centennial State have been ordered to stop serving alcohol after 10 p.m. as the number of coronavirus cases among young adults continues to rise.

Gov. Jared Polis announced the mandate during a Tuesday news conference. The new rule is expected to take effect before the weekend, and last for 30 days.

“Anybody who has been drunk just knows this inherently; your best goals around social distancing and your best intents just fall by the wayside,” Polis said, per The Associated Press. “If you’re in a group of 50 or 100 people where folks are inebriated, inhibitions are reduced.”

The booze ban applies to all establishments with a liquor license, such as bars, restaurants, and breweries, Fox 21 reported. While these businesses are welcome to remain open after 10 p.m., they can’t serve liquor after that time.

Normally, last call in Colorado is 2 a.m.

Bars and nightclubs in the state were ordered to close at the end of June as Colorado saw an uptick in COVID-19 cases, but those serving food and operating restaurants could stay open, the Associated Press reports.

Sonia Riggs, CEO of the Colorado Restaurant Association, voiced her disappointment with the governor’s latest decision.

“This is a major blow to an industry that is already suffering gravely,” Riggs said. "We’d like to see the data that backs up this decision, especially as it’s our understanding that restaurants account for just 4 percent of the outbreaks in this state.”

According to Polis, bar traffic plunged by about 80 percent in April and May, as compared to the same time last year. However, as the state slowly began reopening its economy, watering holes became popular again, which has reportedly contributed to a spike in COVID-19 cases among 20- to 29-year-olds.

“The problem with this one in the pandemic is they’re not just taking a risk for themselves,” the governor argued. "They’re taking a risk for older Coloradans as well, their parents, their grandparents, because we don’t live in bubbles.”

State health officials say that 40,000 people have tested positive for the viral disease, which has claimed the lives of 1,700.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.