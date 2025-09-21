Coffee craze hits home as more Americans embrace in-house café culture

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Coffee in the morning is a must for most Americans, so bringing the café experience home has become a popular trend.

More people are adopting "coffee house culture" in their own homes, including artisanal coffee products and café ambiance, Better Homes & Gardens recently reported.

"Coffee is shaping homes, setting trends and spreading its influence beyond café walls," the article states.

"Paint shades are named after brews, with colors like 'Swiss Coffee' and 'Coffeehouse,' and seasonal staples like the pumpkin spice latte (aka PSL) have reshaped fall aesthetics and spurred a deluge of pumpkin spice products since Starbucks created it in 2003."

Individual coffee preferences have become a part of people's "identity," the publication said, determined by "what we drink, how we brew it, where we buy it and even the drinkware we collect."

Karen Strange, director of retail at Milwaukee-based roaster Stone Creek Coffee, spoke with Better Homes & Gardens about this modern trend of coffee-at-home, adding that coffee lovers today are "more inquisitive than ever before."

This includes investing in home brewing gear and new gadgets and participating in workshops, tastings and tours, as seen at her own roastery.

"Some guests even take the factory tour multiple times," she said. "As they learn and experience coffee, their perspective changes and they have new questions or observations during the tour."

Coffee enthusiasts are confiding in their local baristas about how to achieve café-level coffee at home, including how to improve water quality and other brewing methods, according to Strange.

Cafés have always served as a space to enjoy a beverage and socialize, until the COVID-19 pandemic shifted business to contactless, grab-and-go service.

"I love café environments. I've always felt really strongly that they're this bastion of human connection," Strange said. "COVID was such a profound experience for our global community. We found out just how much we value connective experiences and spaces."

The pandemic gave birth to coffee trends such as whipped coffee, further influencing people to invest in at-home supplies.

Casa café

One of the biggest impacts of coffee culture has been on home design, aligning with today's "wellness-inspired spaces," Better Homes & Gardens reported.

Coffee bars are one of the most requested features in a home, where various coffee and espresso machines can be displayed and accessed, according to the 2025 National Kitchen + Bath Association (NKBA) kitchen trends report.

Some people have even jumped on the "hotel vibes" design trend of putting a coffee machine in their bedroom, like that of a hotel room.

In a post on the blog Apartment Therapy, the writer spilled the beans on finally giving into her dream of having an espresso machine in her bedroom.

"It's the epitome of a little luxury, particularly when I'm still in my pajamas and not yet immersed in the hustle of the day," she said.

Coffee lovers often pick up various tools and utensils to turn coffee at home into a more authentic experience.

Recent research could provide a clue to why so many people have made coffee an essential part of their living spaces.

A recent study published in the journal Scientific Reports found that caffeine drinkers recorded better moods after a cup of coffee or tea in the first two and a half hours of waking up, compared with later in the day.

The mood boosts were linked to caffeine consumption, with researchers finding that the positive emotions included enthusiasm and happiness.

University of Warwick psychology professor Anu Realo said the positive effects happen after caffeine blocks adenosine receptors in the brain.

"[This] can increase dopamine activity in key brain regions – an effect that studies have linked to improved mood and greater alertness," Realo said.

She also noted that an important factor may be related to caffeine dependence.

Carrie Lupoli, a Connecticut-based nutritionist and health coach, told Fox News Digital that drinking coffee is deeply tied to behavior and routines.

"A morning cup of coffee engages all the senses and signals to the brain that the day is beginning," the expert said.

Lupoli said that even after experimenting with decaffeinated coffee, she observed the same positive effects on herself.

"The ritual alone still brings that same sense of calm and fresh-start energy," she said. "So, yes, coffee may make us happier, but it's often as much about the habit and mindset as it is about the caffeine."

