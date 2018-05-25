Chipotle adding drive-thru lanes, but customers won't be able to order at them

If you’re looking to satisfy your fast food craving on the go at Chipotle’s new drive-thru, you better plan ahead.

The burrito chain is adding drive-thru windows to some of its new locations in Ohio, Tennessee, Texas and Massachusetts, but they won’t actually let you order food there. Instead, you’ll have to do it in advance using either the restaurant’s mobile app or online form, CNBC reports.

The windows serve as a pick-up spot that allow customers to stay in their car instead of going inside the store to get their food.

"The idea of having a mobile pick-up station or a dedicated lane makes a lot of sense because anything that makes it more convenient for the guest has been proven to drive sales," Peter Saleh, analyst at BTIG, told CNBC.

These drive-thru pick up windows are currently available at five stores — two in Ohio, and one in Tennessee, Texas and Massachusetts — with more to come.