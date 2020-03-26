Chick-fil-A meal comes up with inspiring message for customers worried about coronavirus

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

This brings a new definition to the term "comfort food."

As restaurants are ordered to close dining rooms and panic buying is causing various shortages, some people may be feeling stressed out or overwhelmed by the situation. One fast-food place in Florida is doing a little extra to help people feel better.

Tania Rogers, a reporter in Florida, tweeted out a photo of her Chick-fil-A bag, showing that it had an uplifting message on it: "Don't give up!"

She captioned the photo, "Bought Chick-fil-A breakfast in Royal Palm Beach for my kids and just noticed this encouraging message."

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Chick-fil-A she visited is only open for drive-thru and mobile curbside delivery, as the dining room has been shut down. It appears that employees are writing these notes on bags in an effort to alleviate their customers' concerns.

In a statement obtained by Fox 29, a spokesperson for Chick-fil-A said, "Elevating morale and securing some sort of 'normal' is something additional we are providing."

This isn't the only thing cheering people up at Chick-fil-A.

Customers waiting in long lines at a Chick-fil-A in Indianapolis were recently treated to a unique sight when one of the workers, who was tasked with directing traffic, decided to use the opportunity to show off his dance skills.

Daniel Morgan "danced" customers into the correct lane, Fox 59 reports. According to the news outlet, Dan's nickname growing up (given by his mom) was "Dan, Dan the Dancing Man."

"The reactions have been great," Morgan told Fox 59. "So many people just, like, burst out laughing. So many people, like, join in a little bit, doing a little dance in their car and I just love it. It's great to see the smile on people's faces."