Chick-fil-A employee cheers up coronavirus-concerned customers by dancing in the drive-thru

People definitely need their spirits lifted these days, in any way possible.

Customers waiting in long lines at a Chick-fil-A in Indianapolis were recently treated to a unique sight: One of the workers, who was tasked with directing traffic, decided to use the opportunity to show off his dance skills.

Daniel Morgan decided that instead of just directing traffic, he would "dance" customers into the correct lane, Fox 59 reports. According to the news outlet, Dan's nickname growing up (given by his mom) was "Dan, Dan the Dancing Man."

"The reactions have been great," Morgan told Fox 59. "So many people just, like, burst out laughing. So many people, like, join in a little bit, doing a little dance in their car and I just love it. It's great to see the smile on people's faces."

He also said that he believes God is using him as a tool to bring smiles to people who are scared during the pandemic.

"Our time here isn't long, it's limited, so just using that time more wisely, I think that's what this whole pandemic has encouraged and motivated me to do and forced a lot of people to do," he explained.

On March 16th, Indiana Gov. Eric J. Holcomb announced that all bars and restaurants in the state would have to close their dining rooms due to the ongoing pandemic. The establishments can still provide take-out, drive-thru and delivery options.

Chick-fil-A has also decided to close its dining rooms to limit "person-to-person contact" at its restaurants across the country.