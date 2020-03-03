Holy mackerel — Chick-fil-A's fish sandwich is back for Lent, with cod once again serving as the "catch of the day."

The fast-food chain is one of several to push its fish sandwiches during the religious observance, along with Wendy's and McDonald's, among others.

Chick-fi-A's version, made with breaded Pacific cod filets on a toasted bun with pickles and tartar sauce, isn't the only fish offering to join the menu: The chicken-centric chain is also serving up a Deluxe Fish Sandwich (which includes cheese, lettuce and tomato) and boxed 2- and 3-filet fish meals, served with waffle fries on the side. The ever-popular Chick-fil-A Tartar Sauce is available for dipping, too.

The traditional Fish Sandwich, along with Chick-fil-A's other fish items, is currently available at select locations until April 11. Specifically, Chick-fil-A's fishy dishes are available at locations in the following states: Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, North Carolina, Nebraska, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, Washington, West Virginia and Wisconsin, plus Washington, D.C.

Chick-fil-A chain joins competitors including Bojangles, McDonald's, Wendy's and Arby's in the "surf wars" fray, as each has debuted or reintroduced a limited-time fish sandwich during the Lenten season.

Lent, which started last week on Ash Wednesday, is celebrated by Christians around the world as a season of reflection and preparation leading up to Easter Sunday, falling this year on April 12.

Fox News’ Caleb Parke contributed to this report.