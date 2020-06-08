Chick-fil-A says photo of worker wearing 'back the blue' shirt is taken out of context

Apparently, this is all just a misunderstanding.

An image being shared on Facebook of Chick-fil-A workers wearing shirts that appear to support police officers are being used by some to claim that the company is “racist.” According to the fast-food chain, however, the pictures are being taken out of context.

The photo shows workers at one of the fast-food chain’s locations wearing a shirt that says “Back the blue.” Several Facebook users have shared the photo and claimed that the slogan was worn to show support for police officers during the recent protests.

According to Reuters, however, this photo is actually a few years old. The news outlet reports that the shirts were actually made in 2015 by a locally owned Chick-fil-A restaurant and were worn in support of a local football team.

A representative for the company told Reuters, “The photo is currently being taken out of context, so we apologize for any confusion this has caused.”

Some of the posts on Facebook have been tagged as having partially misleading information.

Dan Cathy, CEO of Chick-fil-A, recently published a statement in regards to the George Floyd protests. In it, he called on people with power and influence -- which he identifies himself as having -- to use their resources to help heal the country. He wrote about how recent conversations about race and privilege affected him.

The post goes on to discuss how Chick-fil-A has worked to improve “the most distressed zip code in Georgia,” which he says are located near the prosperous downtown of Atlanta. On top of opening a Chick-fil-A in the area, the company has also donated money and resources to local businesses and institutions and is helping locals plan the redevelopment of the area.